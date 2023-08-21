trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651724
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Asia Cup 2023: Big Reveal On Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, 17-member Team Announced

|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
Led by Ajit Agarkar, the selection committee is likely to name a 17-member travelling party which will take part in the Asia Cup that will be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30.
Follow Us

All Videos

Actor Prakash Raj Shredded On Twitter For Mocking India's Moon Mission | Chandrayaan 3
play icon3:36
Actor Prakash Raj Shredded On Twitter For Mocking India's Moon Mission | Chandrayaan 3
Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri reached Nepal
play icon7:31
Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri reached Nepal
Amit Shah paid tribute to Kalyan Singh and took Congress under siege
play icon2:23
Amit Shah paid tribute to Kalyan Singh and took Congress under siege
Big news related to Telangana elections, KCR's party BRS released the list of candidates
play icon1:40
Big news related to Telangana elections, KCR's party BRS released the list of candidates
S. Jaishankar: Jaishankar took Rajya Sabha membership for the second time, Jaishankar has been elected from Gujarat
play icon2:21
S. Jaishankar: Jaishankar took Rajya Sabha membership for the second time, Jaishankar has been elected from Gujarat

Trending Videos

Actor Prakash Raj Shredded On Twitter For Mocking India's Moon Mission | Chandrayaan 3
play icon3:36
Actor Prakash Raj Shredded On Twitter For Mocking India's Moon Mission | Chandrayaan 3
Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri reached Nepal
play icon7:31
Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri reached Nepal
Amit Shah paid tribute to Kalyan Singh and took Congress under siege
play icon2:23
Amit Shah paid tribute to Kalyan Singh and took Congress under siege
Big news related to Telangana elections, KCR's party BRS released the list of candidates
play icon1:40
Big news related to Telangana elections, KCR's party BRS released the list of candidates
S. Jaishankar: Jaishankar took Rajya Sabha membership for the second time, Jaishankar has been elected from Gujarat
play icon2:21
S. Jaishankar: Jaishankar took Rajya Sabha membership for the second time, Jaishankar has been elected from Gujarat
indian cricket team,today cricket news,india asia cup squad,india squad asia cup 2023,india squad for asia cup live,india 2023 squad for asia cup,team india squad for asia cup,india squad for asia cup 2023,ind squad for asia cup 2023,Asia Cup,cricket news,india squad in asia cup 2023,india asia cup squad 2023,india team squad for asia cup 2023,team india squad for asia cup 2023,Cricket News Today,Rohit Sharma,Hardik Pandya,Virat Kohli,Jasprit Bumrah,Yuzi,