David Warner And Ishant Sharma Lose Their Cool At Umpire In Face Of Liam Livingstone’s Onslaught

| Updated: May 18, 2023, 08:20 PM IST

DC skipper David Warner and bowler Ishant Sharma were seen furiously arguing with the umpire about the legality of the delivery. Warner also reviewed the decision for it to be called ‘no-ball’ but replays showed that the ball was above the waist.