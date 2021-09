DNA: Cricket changed forever with the new rules of MCC!

With women's cricket gaining immense popularity with every passing day, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) made a small tweak in the Laws of Cricket on Wednesday, giving the sport a more gender-neutral perspective. The club, who have the sole authority on the laws of cricket since it was founded in 1787, amended the word 'batsmen' to 'batter', stating the changes were effective immediately.