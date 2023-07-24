trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640016
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Harmanpreet Kaur Slams Bangladesh Umpires for ‘Pathetic’ Decisions as Controversy Hits ODI Series

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 07:58 PM IST
Harmanpreet Kaur lashed out at the umpiring stands after the third ODI between India Women and Bangladesh Women on Saturday, July 22, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka ended in a tie.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Spain’s Feijoo celebrates bitter election victory after conservatives fail to secure majority
play icon1:34
Spain’s Feijoo celebrates bitter election victory after conservatives fail to secure majority
Deshhit: How did the Hindu daughter reach Pakistan! Is it a conspiracy of a terrorist country?
play icon6:37
Deshhit: How did the Hindu daughter reach Pakistan! Is it a conspiracy of a terrorist country?
Shocking: Traffic cop suspended after fining Korean Youtuber 5,000 without filing a bill
play icon2:26
Shocking: Traffic cop suspended after fining Korean Youtuber 5,000 without filing a bill
Anju reached Pakistan by lying...!
play icon3:16
Anju reached Pakistan by lying...!
'Congress's politics of familyism only..insulting PM'
play icon2:46
'Congress's politics of familyism only..insulting PM'
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Spain’s Feijoo celebrates bitter election victory after conservatives fail to secure majority
play icon1:34
Spain’s Feijoo celebrates bitter election victory after conservatives fail to secure majority
Deshhit: How did the Hindu daughter reach Pakistan! Is it a conspiracy of a terrorist country?
play icon6:37
Deshhit: How did the Hindu daughter reach Pakistan! Is it a conspiracy of a terrorist country?
Shocking: Traffic cop suspended after fining Korean Youtuber 5,000 without filing a bill
play icon2:26
Shocking: Traffic cop suspended after fining Korean Youtuber 5,000 without filing a bill
Anju reached Pakistan by lying...!
play icon3:16
Anju reached Pakistan by lying...!
'Congress's politics of familyism only..insulting PM'
play icon2:46
'Congress's politics of familyism only..insulting PM'
Harmanpreet Singh,this is harmanpreet singh,harmanpreet singh hockey,harmanpreet singh dragflick,match,champion,beijing2022,beijing 2022,Olympic Winter Games,Olympic Games,bronze,Olympic Channel,coaches,Players,Pyeongchang 2018,Olympics,Olympic Games 2021,Olympic Games 2020,olympic games 2022,Olympics 2020,Olympics 2022,hockey (sport),Olympic Sports,stick,eurohockeyleague,sport,field hockey (sport),hockeybal,dragflick,field hockey dragflick,Interviews,