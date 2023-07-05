trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631096
India win SAFF C'ship with penalty shootout win over SAFF C'ship

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Host India clinched the SAFF Championships for the ninth time. India defeated Kuwait 5-4 in a thrilling penalty shootout. After five rounds of penalties, the score was 4-4 and the sudden-death rule was applied. Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved Hajiah's shot and secured the victory for the home team.
