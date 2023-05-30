NewsVideos
IPL 2023: Another crown for CSK after beating Gujarat Titans in the finals

|Updated: May 30, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
MS Dhoni's CSK won an incredible IPL 2023 final and became champion for the fifth time. CSK defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans by five wickets. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja sealed the title win with a six and a four in the final ball.

HM Shah, Manipur CM meet delegations of several Civil Society Organisations in Imphal
1:34
HM Shah, Manipur CM meet delegations of several Civil Society Organisations in Imphal
How far Sahil's interrogation reach in Delhi Murder Case?
5:37
How far Sahil's interrogation reach in Delhi Murder Case?
China Sends Its First Civilian Astronaut To Space after the successful launch of Shenzhou-16 Mission
1:26
China Sends Its First Civilian Astronaut To Space after the successful launch of Shenzhou-16 Mission
Sahil reveals Love Triangle during interrogation
1:53
Sahil reveals Love Triangle during interrogation
Delhi Murder Case: BJP MP Hansraj Hans arrives to meet Sakshi's family
2:23
Delhi Murder Case: BJP MP Hansraj Hans arrives to meet Sakshi's family

