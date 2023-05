videoDetails

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings On Brink Of Elimination, Delhi Capitals Move Out Of Bottom

| Updated: May 18, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

PBKS was pushed to the brink of elimination from the race for the IPL 2023 playoffs. This comes after PBKS's 15-run loss to the Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala. Shikhar Dhawan's PBKS now needs a miracle to qualify. PBKS remains at 8th position in IPL 2023 points table with 12 points from 13 matches.