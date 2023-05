videoDetails

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals sweeps KKR to register easy win; climb to 3rd spot in points table

| Updated: May 12, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

RR thrashed KKR by nine wickets with more than six overs remaining in the match. RR skipper Sanju Samson stroked a brilliant 48 to ensure there were no further hiccups. Jaiswal missed his 100 but he did score the league's fastest fifty which came in just 13 balls.