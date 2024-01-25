trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713712
Mary Kom announces her retirement from boxing

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Indian women's box Mary Kom has announced her retirement. Mary Kom, who was world champion 6 times, has now said goodbye to this game. Mary Kom has also been an Olympic medalist.

