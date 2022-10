Matthew Wade blocks England bowler from Taking Catch, sparks controversy | Zee English News

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 08:10 PM IST

The incident happened in the 17th over of Australia's chase of 209. Australia still required 39 runs more in the last 22 balls with Wade on strike and a well-set David Warner at the other end. Bowler Mark Wood went for a short ball and Wade, in a tangle, went for a pull short but the ball hit the top edge, then his helmet and went straight up.