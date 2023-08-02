trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643537
Pakistan Hockey Team Arrives in India via Attari-Wagah Border for Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
The Pakistan hockey team has arrived in India via the Attari-Wagah border to participate in the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy Hockey, set to begin on Thursday.

