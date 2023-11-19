trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689831
People offer prayers for India's win against Australia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Today is the final match of the World Cup in Ahmedabad. India and Australia will face each other in this match. People are conducting worship in temples for the victory of Indian team in World Cup.
