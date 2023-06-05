NewsVideos
Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid meet Indian High Commissioner of UK in London

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Indian Men’s Cricket Team Skipper Rohit sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid met with Vikram K Doraiswami Indian High Commissioner of UK. The Indian Cricket team is in London to prepare for the World Test Championship final against Australia, which will begin on June 7.

