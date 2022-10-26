हिन्दी
T20 World Cup: Meet the young bowlers who bowled to Indian batters in Sydney
|
Updated:
Oct 26, 2022, 02:40 PM IST
Live from Sydney, Zee News English talks to the young bowlers who bowled to the Indian batters. Watch the video for the full interview.
