This cricketer is making a living by grazing buffalo

Bhalaji Damor, who has performed brilliantly with his game in cricket, is grazing buffalo-goats to feed these days. Bhalaji is the player who performed brilliantly for India in the 1998 Blind Cricket World Cup.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 09:28 AM IST

