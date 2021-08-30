Tokyo Paralympics 2020: India’s medal tally climbs to 7

India is currently in 34th place in the medals standings at the Tokyo Paralympics with 7 medals so far. Shooter Avani Lekhara created history by becoming first Indian woman to win a Paralympics gold and also India's first at Tokyo Games. Antil won gold in men's javelin throw F64 event and broke his own record thrice in the final. Apart from this Devendra Jhajharia, Bhavina Patel, Nishad Kumar and Yogesh Kathuniya have won silver medals. Here is a list of all medal winners at the Tokyo Paralympics so far.