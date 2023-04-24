videoDetails

Wrestlers’ protest continues at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar; Vinesh Phogat breaks down during protest

| Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

The months-long wrestlers’ protest picked up pace again at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar as wrestlers gathered to protest over lack of action over sexual harassment case on April 23. Raising their voice over the matter and briefing about the entire case timeline, wrestler Vinesh Phogat couldn’t hold and broke down. Demanding justice over the matter, wrestlers informed about the matter. Keeping forward their strong stance over the issue, wrestler Vinesh Phogat further spoke over their decision to stay at Jantar Mantar until justice is served. India’s top wrestlers including many national-level wrestlers have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over a sexual harassment case.