78 people including 25 Indians to reach India from Tajikistan, arrived there from Kabul a day earlier

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), 78 people, including 25 Indian nationals, are being brought from Dushanbe in Tajikistan to New Delhi in a special Air India flight on Tuesday. He was flown a day earlier in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Taliban-controlled Kabul to Dushanbe.