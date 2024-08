videoDetails

About 135 people dies in Bangladesh Violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

Bangladesh Violence Death Update: About 135 people have died in Bangladesh violence on Monday. As per reports, 96 people died on Sunday. While on other hand, Anti-Hindu violence is taking place in Bangladesh. The houses of Hindus are being vandalized and looted in Bangladesh. 11 to 12 temples have been targeted. The attack took place in Nandipar Boro Butt Tala area.