Afghanistan: No welfare of women under Taliban rule

After its conquest of Kabul, the new rulers of Afghanistan literally promised the moon they assured that there won't be any reprisals and also assured that there won't be any repeat of its horrifying rule of the 90s, they even assured the world that women rights won't be scuttled. But the afghan women are bearing the brunt of the hardliners shocking as it may sound. The Taliban has jumped the Ministry of Women Affairs.