NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: India-Taiwan ties strengthen with Lord Ganesha's worship

The festival of Ganpati Bappa has arrived, preparations are going on for the welcome of Lord Ganesh across the country. In Taiwan, Lord Ganesh is worshipped similarly as it is done in India. The temple is also looked after not by a Hindu priest, but by some Taiwanese women.

|Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 10:02 PM IST
The festival of Ganpati Bappa has arrived, preparations are going on for the welcome of Lord Ganesh across the country. In Taiwan, Lord Ganesh is worshipped similarly as it is done in India. The temple is also looked after not by a Hindu priest, but by some Taiwanese women.

All Videos

Deshhit: US to sell weapons worth $ 1.1 billion to Taiwan
48:43
Deshhit: US to sell weapons worth $ 1.1 billion to Taiwan
Deshhit: Why India didn't extend helping hand to Pakistan
6:23
Deshhit: Why India didn't extend helping hand to Pakistan
Deshhit: Protests erupt in Iraq after Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr announces retirement from politics
15:15
Deshhit: Protests erupt in Iraq after Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr announces retirement from politics
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 30, 2022
7:4
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 30, 2022
Khabren Khatakhat: Family demands CBI probe in Sonali murder case
6:39
Khabren Khatakhat: Family demands CBI probe in Sonali murder case

Trending Videos

48:43
Deshhit: US to sell weapons worth $ 1.1 billion to Taiwan
6:23
Deshhit: Why India didn't extend helping hand to Pakistan
15:15
Deshhit: Protests erupt in Iraq after Shia cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr announces retirement from politics
7:4
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 30, 2022
6:39
Khabren Khatakhat: Family demands CBI probe in Sonali murder case
Agenda India Ka,ganesh temple in taiwan,ganesh chaturthi in taiwan,ganesh pooja,taiwan ganesh,taiwan ganesha,ganesh pooja decoration,Ganesh Chaturthi,Ganesha,Taiwan,ganesha (deity),sindhutai sapkal in taiwan,ganesh temple in china,ganesh aarti,sindhutai sapkal speech in taiwan,Ganesh puja,taiwan (country),lord ganesh celebrations in india,lord ganesh celebrations in china,ganesh bhajan,ganesh puja 2022,