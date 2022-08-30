Agenda India Ka: India-Taiwan ties strengthen with Lord Ganesha's worship

The festival of Ganpati Bappa has arrived, preparations are going on for the welcome of Lord Ganesh across the country. In Taiwan, Lord Ganesh is worshipped similarly as it is done in India. The temple is also looked after not by a Hindu priest, but by some Taiwanese women.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 10:02 PM IST

