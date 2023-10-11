trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674051
An Israeli Soldier Killed 25 Hamas Militants While Also Rescuing Parents And Kids In Kibbutz

Oct 11, 2023
The attack on Israel on October 7 with the rising sun shook everyone. In this war, Israeli soldiers stood firmly to fight the terrorists of Hamas. But we should praise a brave woman, who, worked like a one-woman army, killed 25 terrorists and saved many lives
