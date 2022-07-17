NewsVideos

Angry people targeted the Hindu community in Narel area

In Bangladesh, houses, shops and temples of the Hindu community were vandalized and set on fire. It is alleged that a Hindu youth had made an objectionable post on Prophet Muhammad, after which the anger of the people erupted. After this, angry people targeted the Hindu community in Narel area. Their houses and shops were damaged. Mob also vandalized Hindu temples

