Another Win For India's Diplomacy, Pak's Ally Backs India's UNSC Permanent Membership

|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would be ‘proud’ to have India as part of the UN Security Council and proposed a ‘rotational’ membership mechanism. Addressing the media after the G20 Summit on Sunday, the senior politician however noted that the world was ‘larger than five’. The remarks came mere hours after US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his support for a reformed UNSC with India as a permanent member.
