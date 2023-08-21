trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651736
Archaeologists Discover Bedroom ‘Used By Slaves’ In Ancient Rome’s Pompeii

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 03:59 PM IST
Archaeologists have discovered a small bedroom in a Roman villa near Pompeii which was almost certainly used by slaves, said the Italian culture ministry on Sunday (August 20). The room contained a number of items that shed light on their “lowly status” in the ancient world.
