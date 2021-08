As soon as Taliban came into power, Pakistan releases Talibani Mullah Muhammad Rasul from its captivity

The Taliban have occupied Afghanistan, due to which the situation in Afghanistan is continuously deteriorating. Almost 25 out of the 34 provinces have been captured, including Kabul. Reports claim that Pakistan's ISI sent almost 8000 terrorists to support Taliban in this. After Taliban occupation on Kabul, Pakistan has released Mullah Muhammad Rasul.