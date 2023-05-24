NewsVideos
Australia-India: The Quad nations sign migration deal, seek 'greater heights' in relations

|Updated: May 24, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Narendra Modi, his Indian counterpart, in Sydney on Wednesday (May 24) to discuss regional security and economic ties, and signed a migration deal to boost Indian student and business travel to Australia. Watch the full story...

