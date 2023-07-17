trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636645
Australian guy breaks the world record for the most pushups completed in one hour

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
According to a Guinness World Records news release, Daniel Scali completed 3,249 pushups in one hour, breaking Lucas Helmke's previous record of 3,206
