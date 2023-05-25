NewsVideos
Baat Pate Ki: Imran's 'partner' trembles with Pakistani army

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
After the May 9 violence, the leaders of Imran Khan's party PTI are on the target of the government and the army, fearing action, the process of PTI leaders leaving the party continues.

