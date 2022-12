videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: The queue of 'dead bodies' outside the crematorium in China!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 10:44 PM IST

It is being claimed in the reports that crores of people are coming under the grip of Corona every day in China. Amidst the havoc of Corona in China, shocking picture has come to the fore, in which a queue of dead bodies is seen outside the crematorium.