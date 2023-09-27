trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667683
Bhutan backs India, Japan to be made permanent UNSC members

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Calling for Security Council reforms, Bhutan's Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji backed India and Japan to be made permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.Addressing the UNGA, he said, “...We believe that the UNSC must evolve to stay relevant and effective to address the multifaceted challenges of our times and in this regard, Bhutan supports the expansion of both the permanent and non-permanent categories of the Security Council. We continue to believe that in a reformed Council, India and Japan must be included as permanent members so as members from the African Union.
