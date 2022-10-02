NewsVideos

Big action against Imran Khan | Watch

|Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 05:02 PM IST
Big action has been prepared against Imran Khan. Legal action has been approved by the cabinet. Allegations of foreign conspiracy will be investigated.

All Videos

3 accused arrested in Manish murder case
5:28
3 accused arrested in Manish murder case
After meeting the victims of Kanpur accident, CM Yogi assured of help
5:48
After meeting the victims of Kanpur accident, CM Yogi assured of help
India becoming self-reliant in defense sector | Watch
17:13
India becoming self-reliant in defense sector | Watch
16-year-old minor gang raped in Alwar, accused still absconding
9:10
16-year-old minor gang raped in Alwar, accused still absconding
CM Gehlot's big statement on the political crisis of Rajasthan
6:16
CM Gehlot's big statement on the political crisis of Rajasthan

Trending Videos

5:28
3 accused arrested in Manish murder case
5:48
After meeting the victims of Kanpur accident, CM Yogi assured of help
17:13
India becoming self-reliant in defense sector | Watch
9:10
16-year-old minor gang raped in Alwar, accused still absconding
6:16
CM Gehlot's big statement on the political crisis of Rajasthan
imran khan legal action,Imran Khan,imran khan news,imran khan latest,imran khan latest news,imran khan today,Imran Khan PTI,PM Imran Khan,imran khan case,imran khan arrest,Imran Khan updates,pm imran khan speech,imran khan speech today,against imran khan,fir against imran khan,imran khan fir,pm imran khan latest news,fir against imran khan pti,imran khan par fir,Imran Khan protest,legal action against imran khan,Breaking News,