trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680563
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big revelation on Qatar's death sentence announcement to 8 Indians

|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Qatar Indian Navy Officers: A big revelation has come to light on the death sentence given to 8 Indians in Qatar. Before sentencing, Qatari officers had met the Navy Chief of Pakistan.
Follow Us

All Videos

BJP attacks Priyanka Gandhi over 'Envelope' Comment
play icon10:0
BJP attacks Priyanka Gandhi over 'Envelope' Comment
PM inaugurates 7th 'Indian Mobile Congress'
play icon4:6
PM inaugurates 7th 'Indian Mobile Congress'
Israeli army enters Gaza Strip for second consecutive day
play icon3:22
Israeli army enters Gaza Strip for second consecutive day
Is Pakistan behind Qatar's Death Sentence Decision?
play icon6:24
Is Pakistan behind Qatar's Death Sentence Decision?
16 year old minor burnt alive in UP's Amethi
play icon5:2
16 year old minor burnt alive in UP's Amethi

Trending Videos

BJP attacks Priyanka Gandhi over 'Envelope' Comment
play icon10:0
BJP attacks Priyanka Gandhi over 'Envelope' Comment
PM inaugurates 7th 'Indian Mobile Congress'
play icon4:6
PM inaugurates 7th 'Indian Mobile Congress'
Israeli army enters Gaza Strip for second consecutive day
play icon3:22
Israeli army enters Gaza Strip for second consecutive day
Is Pakistan behind Qatar's Death Sentence Decision?
play icon6:24
Is Pakistan behind Qatar's Death Sentence Decision?
16 year old minor burnt alive in UP's Amethi
play icon5:2
16 year old minor burnt alive in UP's Amethi
qatar indian navy officers,Qatar,qatar news today,qatar vs india,Qatar 8 Navy Officer Death Penalty Updates,Qatar 8 Navy Officer News,8 Navy Veterans Get Death In Qatar,indian navy officers captured in qatar,8 indian navy officers arrested in qatar,indian navy officers detained in qatar,8 former officer of indian navy detained in qutar,indian naval officers arrested in qatar,Indians in Qatar,former indian navy officers arrested in qatar,qatar india relations,