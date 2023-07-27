trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641318
''Bring My Daughter Back'': Mother Of Hyderabad Woman Who Was Found Starving On US Street

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
A woman from Hyderabad, Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, who went to the USA to pursue a master's degree, was seen on a street in Chicago on the verge of starvation. Her condition was brought to light by Amjed Ullah Khan, a spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), a party based in Telangana.
