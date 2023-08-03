trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644012
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Wife Announce Separation After 18-year Marriage: All You Need To Know

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie said Wednesday they were separating in an unexpected announcement that appeared to mark the end of the couple’s 18-year high-profile marriage.

All Videos

Gyanvapi masjid Survey update: Varanasi DM's statement on Gyanvapi survey - will help ASI in every possible way
play icon3:47
Gyanvapi masjid Survey update: Varanasi DM's statement on Gyanvapi survey - will help ASI in every possible way
Allahabad High Court Verdict on Gyanvapi: ASI team reached Varanasi commissioner office, discussed the survey
play icon2:50
Allahabad High Court Verdict on Gyanvapi: ASI team reached Varanasi commissioner office, discussed the survey
ST Hasan makes huge remark over Allahabad HC Decision on ASI Survey
play icon2:25
ST Hasan makes huge remark over Allahabad HC Decision on ASI Survey
Jaya Bachchan requests Indian government to bring back baby girl Ariha Shah from Germany
play icon1:43
Jaya Bachchan requests Indian government to bring back baby girl Ariha Shah from Germany
ASI Survey of Gyanvapi to begin from tomorrow!
play icon2:6
ASI Survey of Gyanvapi to begin from tomorrow!

Trending Videos

Gyanvapi masjid Survey update: Varanasi DM's statement on Gyanvapi survey - will help ASI in every possible way
play icon3:47
Gyanvapi masjid Survey update: Varanasi DM's statement on Gyanvapi survey - will help ASI in every possible way
Allahabad High Court Verdict on Gyanvapi: ASI team reached Varanasi commissioner office, discussed the survey
play icon2:50
Allahabad High Court Verdict on Gyanvapi: ASI team reached Varanasi commissioner office, discussed the survey
ST Hasan makes huge remark over Allahabad HC Decision on ASI Survey
play icon2:25
ST Hasan makes huge remark over Allahabad HC Decision on ASI Survey
Jaya Bachchan requests Indian government to bring back baby girl Ariha Shah from Germany
play icon1:43
Jaya Bachchan requests Indian government to bring back baby girl Ariha Shah from Germany
ASI Survey of Gyanvapi to begin from tomorrow!
play icon2:6
ASI Survey of Gyanvapi to begin from tomorrow!