Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Aircraft Develops Technical Issues, To Stay Back In India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his delegation could not depart from India. They were forced to extend their stay in New Delhi after Trudeau's aircraft suffered technical issues. Canadian PM, who attended the G20 Summit in New Delhi, was scheduled to depart on Sunday.
