NewsVideos
videoDetails

Cars Burnt, Streets Vandalized After Midnight Protests Hit Paris Streets Over Teen's Death

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
A 17-year-old driver was shot and killed by a police officer on Tuesday morning during a traffic check in Nanterre, a suburb of France's capital. The officer remains detained on suspicion of manslaughter amid an ongoing investigation into the incident, according to the local prosecutor's office.

All Videos

Chandrayaan 3 Launch: The time has come for Chandrayaan-3 launching! History will be created in the second week of July
play icon3:17
Chandrayaan 3 Launch: The time has come for Chandrayaan-3 launching! History will be created in the second week of July
Late night meeting at PM Modi's residence, these big changes are going to happen
play icon4:29
Late night meeting at PM Modi's residence, these big changes are going to happen
Political tour started amidst violence in Manipur, Exclusive report of tension on Zee News.
play icon4:16
Political tour started amidst violence in Manipur, Exclusive report of tension on Zee News.
16 year old molested in Delhi's Shahabad Dairy Area
play icon3:32
16 year old molested in Delhi's Shahabad Dairy Area
Sanjay Raut lashes out at government over Uniform Civil Code
play icon1:26
Sanjay Raut lashes out at government over Uniform Civil Code

Trending Videos

Chandrayaan 3 Launch: The time has come for Chandrayaan-3 launching! History will be created in the second week of July
play icon3:17
Chandrayaan 3 Launch: The time has come for Chandrayaan-3 launching! History will be created in the second week of July
Late night meeting at PM Modi's residence, these big changes are going to happen
play icon4:29
Late night meeting at PM Modi's residence, these big changes are going to happen
Political tour started amidst violence in Manipur, Exclusive report of tension on Zee News.
play icon4:16
Political tour started amidst violence in Manipur, Exclusive report of tension on Zee News.
16 year old molested in Delhi's Shahabad Dairy Area
play icon3:32
16 year old molested in Delhi's Shahabad Dairy Area
Sanjay Raut lashes out at government over Uniform Civil Code
play icon1:26
Sanjay Raut lashes out at government over Uniform Civil Code