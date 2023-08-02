trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643495
China: Beijing on High Alert as Typhoon Doksuri Hits the City and Several Provinces | Flood

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
The typhoon hit Beijing and several provinces. Authorities issued a red alert for rainstorms on Sunday and raised the alert for flooding to the highest level on Monday.

