Countdown to Pakistan's destruction begins

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Powerful cyclone 'Biparjoy' may hit Gujarat's Jakhau port. If media reports are to be believed then this powerful cyclone will wreak havoc in Pakistan.

DNA: Non-Stop News: June 14, 2023
3:28
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 14, 2023
Deshhit: Zee News reached the spot just before the storm, see moment by moment updates
29:46
Deshhit: Zee News reached the spot just before the storm, see moment by moment updates
Baat Pate Ki: Pakistan may be destroyed in a few minutes! The storm took an aggressive stand
7:34
Baat Pate Ki: Pakistan may be destroyed in a few minutes! The storm took an aggressive stand
IAS and Senior Cop Suspended Over Viral Video Of Highway Brawl
7:25
IAS and Senior Cop Suspended Over Viral Video Of Highway Brawl
Biparjoy changed the route!
10:59
Biparjoy changed the route!

