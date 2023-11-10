trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686466
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Counter-Terrorism Cooperation Is Set To Be Discussed At The 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue | Zee News English

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
On U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken's visit to India to take part in the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson, US Department of State said that says, "US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin are visiting New Delhi as part of '2+2' Security Dialogue.
Follow Us

All Videos

DPCC Chairman appears before Supreme Court
Play Icon2:18
DPCC Chairman appears before Supreme Court
“India’s Babars, Aurangzebs Will Get Vitamins If...” Assam CM Himanta Takes Jibe At Congress
Play Icon2:33
“India’s Babars, Aurangzebs Will Get Vitamins If...” Assam CM Himanta Takes Jibe At Congress
Terrorist planning to attack Ram Mandir
Play Icon5:36
Terrorist planning to attack Ram Mandir
Former Cricketers Jonty Rhodes, Syed Kirmani Takes A Ride In Vande Bharat Express | Zee News English
Play Icon3:13
Former Cricketers Jonty Rhodes, Syed Kirmani Takes A Ride In Vande Bharat Express | Zee News English
India’s Strong Warning To Khalistani Pannun Over Air India threat | Zee News English
Play Icon1:14
India’s Strong Warning To Khalistani Pannun Over Air India threat | Zee News English

Trending Videos

DPCC Chairman appears before Supreme Court
play icon2:18
DPCC Chairman appears before Supreme Court
“India’s Babars, Aurangzebs Will Get Vitamins If...” Assam CM Himanta Takes Jibe At Congress
play icon2:33
“India’s Babars, Aurangzebs Will Get Vitamins If...” Assam CM Himanta Takes Jibe At Congress
Terrorist planning to attack Ram Mandir
play icon5:36
Terrorist planning to attack Ram Mandir
Former Cricketers Jonty Rhodes, Syed Kirmani Takes A Ride In Vande Bharat Express | Zee News English
play icon3:13
Former Cricketers Jonty Rhodes, Syed Kirmani Takes A Ride In Vande Bharat Express | Zee News English
India’s Strong Warning To Khalistani Pannun Over Air India threat | Zee News English
play icon1:14
India’s Strong Warning To Khalistani Pannun Over Air India threat | Zee News English