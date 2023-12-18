trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700148
Dawood Ibrahim, India’s Most Wanted Criminal, Poisoned In Pakistan: Report

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
India’s most wanted criminal, Dawood Ibrahim has reportedly been poisoned and admitted to a hospital in Pakistan’s Karachi city. Unconfirmed reports also claimed that he is in a critical condition. Pakistani establishment has tightened the security around the hospital in Karachi.

