Deshhit: China to increase nuclear warheads to 1500: Pentagon report

|Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 08:44 PM IST
The news that scares the world about China's nuclear weapons has come to the fore. According to a US report, China is continuously increasing the number of its nuclear weapons.

