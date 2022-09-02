Deshhit: China's move Vs India's 'Chanakya' policy!

The armies of India and China started a joint exercise in Russia which will last till the 7th. In this, more than 50 thousand soldiers from China, India and many other countries are participating. At the same time, America has expressed concern over this 'Vostok 2022 military exercise' started in Russia.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 12:39 AM IST

