Deshhit: Map of 'Akhand Bharat' in the new Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
On seeing the new Parliament of India, Pakistan said- great.. awesome.. Zindabad... At the same time, Pakistanis started cursing the leaders of their country. The new Parliament building has created a ruckus in Pakistan.

