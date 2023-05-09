हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
Mobility
Health Summit & Infra Awards
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Deshhit: Outcry in Pakistan, Imran's 5 'Known enemies' overpowered!
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 09, 2023, 08:57 PM IST
After the arrest of Imran Khan, tension started from outside the Islamabad High Court and now it is slowly being seen all over Pakistan.
×
All Videos
7:3
Deshhit: With the arrest of Pathan... 'Pakistan' will be divided into pieces!
1:0
Polygamy To Be Banned In Assam? CM Himanta Biswa Sarma To Form Expert Panel
6:22
Imran supporters on the streets, protesters set tanker on fire
6:57
Deshhit: Like Atiq Ahmed, Imran Khan will be killed in Pakistan!
9:48
Taal Thok Ke: Imran is in the same condition as Zulfikar Ali Bhutto - Aarti Tikoo
Trending Videos
7:3
Deshhit: With the arrest of Pathan... 'Pakistan' will be divided into pieces!
1:0
Polygamy To Be Banned In Assam? CM Himanta Biswa Sarma To Form Expert Panel
6:22
Imran supporters on the streets, protesters set tanker on fire
6:57
Deshhit: Like Atiq Ahmed, Imran Khan will be killed in Pakistan!
9:48
Taal Thok Ke: Imran is in the same condition as Zulfikar Ali Bhutto - Aarti Tikoo
imran khan arrested,Imran Khan,imran khan arrest,imran khan arrested news,imran khan today,imran khan arrest news,imran khan today news,imran khan arrest latest news,imran khan live,imran khan latest news,imran khan latest,imran khan news,imran khan arrest warrant,imran khan arrest orders,Imran Khan PTI,imran khan speech,imran khan zaman park,imran khan pre arrest bail,imran khan case,imran khan court appearance,Pakistan,imran khan to be arrest,