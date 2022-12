videoDetails

Deshhit: PM Modi speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin

| Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 09:22 PM IST

Today Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had a long conversation. After this news came out, there has been panic in the whole world. This conversation between the two leaders has taken place at a time when there is tension between India and China on LAC, while the war between Russia and Ukraine is going on.