videoDetails

Deshhit: PM Modi's tremendous diplomacy in 40 days, China-Pakistan will come together

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 08:00 PM IST

The biggest country of the world is always ready to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi is about to leave for Japan for the meeting of G-7 countries. All these countries are busy preparing for siege against China.