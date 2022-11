Deshhit: Russian President Putin to skip G20 summit in Bali

| Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 09:04 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not going to attend the G20 summit starting in Bali, Indonesia, from November 15. President Putin's close aide and well-known Russian political analyst Sergei Markov has claimed that foreign intelligence agencies in Bali had prepared a plan to kill Putin.