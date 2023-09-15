trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662575
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Aliens are not imagination...are they reality?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
The US Defense Department and the Pentagon have rejected the claims of a former US Navy officer related to aliens. But America has accepted the sighting of UFOs. In the year 2020, the American Task Force formed to investigate UFOs had released a report...
Follow Us

All Videos

Anantnag Encounter Update: Army in action in Anantnag, terrorist Uzair Khan will not be saved
play icon9:25
Anantnag Encounter Update: Army in action in Anantnag, terrorist Uzair Khan will not be saved
The families of the martyrs were in a sad state with tears in their eyes... Tribute to the martyrdom.
play icon3:24
The families of the martyrs were in a sad state with tears in their eyes... Tribute to the martyrdom.
The country is immersed in grief...Major Ashish left on his last journey in Panipat.
play icon19:30
The country is immersed in grief...Major Ashish left on his last journey in Panipat.
Aditya L1 Mission: Big update on Suryaan mission from space
play icon1:21
Aditya L1 Mission: Big update on Suryaan mission from space
Martyr Major Ashish set out on his last journey...body reached Panipat.
play icon3:24
Martyr Major Ashish set out on his last journey...body reached Panipat.

Trending Videos

Anantnag Encounter Update: Army in action in Anantnag, terrorist Uzair Khan will not be saved
play icon9:25
Anantnag Encounter Update: Army in action in Anantnag, terrorist Uzair Khan will not be saved
The families of the martyrs were in a sad state with tears in their eyes... Tribute to the martyrdom.
play icon3:24
The families of the martyrs were in a sad state with tears in their eyes... Tribute to the martyrdom.
The country is immersed in grief...Major Ashish left on his last journey in Panipat.
play icon19:30
The country is immersed in grief...Major Ashish left on his last journey in Panipat.
Aditya L1 Mission: Big update on Suryaan mission from space
play icon1:21
Aditya L1 Mission: Big update on Suryaan mission from space
Martyr Major Ashish set out on his last journey...body reached Panipat.
play icon3:24
Martyr Major Ashish set out on his last journey...body reached Panipat.
aliens bodies mexico,aliens bodies mexico news,Sourabh Raaj Jain,saurabh raj jain,dna with saurabh raj jain,Sourabh Raj Jain,dna with sourabh,dna with sourabh raaj jain,daily news analysis with sourabh raaj jain,sourabh raj jain on zee,Saurabh Jain,saurabh raj jain as krishna,dna with sourabh jain,sourabh raaj jain on dna,dna with sourabh raj jain,sourabh raaj jain on zee news,Saurabh Raaj Jain,dna anchor sourabh jain,sourabh raj on zee news,DNA,