DNA: Europe faces worst drought in 500 years

The way we are disturbing the environment, it can be understood from this DNA report. Europe is facing its worst drought in 500 years. In the European Union and Britain, about 63% of the land is in drought-like condition. And here a drought alert has been issued.

|Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 01:42 AM IST
